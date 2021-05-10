Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.37. Cango shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 1,315 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $782.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 138.90% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Equities analysts expect that Cango Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. Cango’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cango by 30.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

