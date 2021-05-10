Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Gap Down to $11.08

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $10.78. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CTLP. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $764.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth about $13,951,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,898,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,306,000. First Washington CORP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.