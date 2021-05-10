Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of RIGL opened at $3.38 on Monday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after buying an additional 109,743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

