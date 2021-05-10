Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Evolent Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Evolent Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

EVH stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 347,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $15,623,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

