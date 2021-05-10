Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($9.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.80). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($10.42) EPS.

ARNA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 105,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

