Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heat Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.37). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HTBX stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,888,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

