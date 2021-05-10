Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aziyo Biologics in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.01). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.