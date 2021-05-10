Capital One Financial Comments on Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of GDP opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $149.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 28.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 631,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

