Capital One Financial Comments on Newpark Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NR opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Newpark Resources by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.