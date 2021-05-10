Capital One Financial Comments on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

