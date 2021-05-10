Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPM stock opened at $161.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.