Carbon (CRBN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.70 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $3.70 million worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $413.20 or 0.00747609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.28 or 0.00246567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.70 or 0.01208078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00030463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.58 or 0.00722958 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,341,400 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

