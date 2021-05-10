Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $66.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.33. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 424,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

