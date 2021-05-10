Cardstack Market Cap Achieves $58.28 Million (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 74% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded up 68.4% against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $58.28 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00018618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00106050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.58 or 0.00777351 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.74 or 0.08864889 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

