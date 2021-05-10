CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $77.71

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.71, but opened at $75.01. CareDx shares last traded at $73.33, with a volume of 2,827 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -150.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Insiders sold 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,557 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

