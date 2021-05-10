CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 37,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 120,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

About CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients.

