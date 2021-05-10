CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post sales of $44.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.99 million to $46.20 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $354.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.73 million to $365.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $956.72 million, with estimates ranging from $945.70 million to $967.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LOTZ stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $2,947,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter worth $475,000.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.