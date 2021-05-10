CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.12

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 345716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOTZ. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the first quarter worth $9,857,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $2,947,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

