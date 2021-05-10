CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.82 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research started coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,897,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,303. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.