Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,458,777. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $30.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

