Carry Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, Carry has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $118.36 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00020496 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00044996 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

