carVertical (CV) Hits Market Cap of $13.26 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $379,409.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00105730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.45 or 0.00777000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.82 or 0.08747617 BTC.

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

