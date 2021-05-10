Cascades Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

TSE:CAS opened at C$14.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

