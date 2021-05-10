Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Raymond James

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $68.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $98,411.74. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Skylands Capital raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital now owns 949,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 278,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 49.2% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,416,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 466,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 146,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

