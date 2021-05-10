Caspian (CSP) Price Tops $0.0232 on Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $44,547.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Caspian has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.00809723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.60 or 0.09137325 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

