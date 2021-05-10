Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.84 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.57.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $5.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.76. 62,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.22 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $2,737,287.50. Insiders have sold a total of 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.