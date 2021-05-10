Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $60.32

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.32, but opened at $58.69. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 2,456 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.