Castle Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Castle has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $17,583.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.00697427 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019738 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $989.59 or 0.01728707 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,959,753 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.