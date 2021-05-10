Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $200.00. Alembic Global Advisors currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as high as $170.57 and last traded at $169.15, with a volume of 1181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.63.

CE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Celanese by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

