Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $27.31

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $26.41. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 1,301 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

