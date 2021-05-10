Celo (CELO) Tops One Day Volume of $28.80 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00008803 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Celo has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $28.80 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00654289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00241271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01226958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00726095 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

