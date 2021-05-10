Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $47.68 million and approximately $159,734.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00082278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00105730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.45 or 0.00777000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00052087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,834.82 or 0.08747617 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 47,619,685 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

