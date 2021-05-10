Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned a C$13.50 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.17.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.15 and a 52-week high of C$10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.07. The firm has a market cap of C$18.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$98,142.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

