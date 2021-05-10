Centamin (TSE:CEE) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (TSE:CEE) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CEE remained flat at $C$2.02 on Monday. 52,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,227. Centamin has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$4.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

Get Centamin alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$230,230.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.