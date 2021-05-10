Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Downgraded by Bank of America

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGAU. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,713. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

