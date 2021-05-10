Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.90. 7,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,713. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

