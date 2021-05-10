Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.25 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CG. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.59.

CG traded down C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$8.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

