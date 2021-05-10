Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$10.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.25 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CG. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.59.
CG traded down C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$8.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,855,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.
In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last ninety days.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.