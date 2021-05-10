Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$10.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.
CG traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,771. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.
In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last ninety days.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
