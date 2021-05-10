Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$10.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

CG traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,771. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

