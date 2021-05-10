Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.59.

CG stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.23. 1,855,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

