Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$16.50 to C$12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.59.
CG stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.23. 1,855,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,771. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
