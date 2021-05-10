Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.59.
Shares of TSE:CG traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.23. 1,855,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,771. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.95.
In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last three months.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.