Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 51.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.59.

Shares of TSE:CG traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.23. 1,855,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,771. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

