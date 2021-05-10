Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

CENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of CENT opened at $59.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

