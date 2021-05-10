Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.91. 2,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,485. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

