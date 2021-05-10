Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.72

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 1551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 285,876 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 212,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after acquiring an additional 680,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

