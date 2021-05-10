Centrality (CENNZ) Market Cap Tops $89.36 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $89.36 million and $1.15 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00082352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00105233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00778215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.51 or 0.08886585 BTC.

Centrality is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

