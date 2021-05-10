Centric Cash (CNS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $3.97 million and $1.16 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002142 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00043714 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,341,832,931 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

