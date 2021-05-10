Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.29 million.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $280.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.