CertiK (CTK) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00005135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $132.16 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 104.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00247333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $679.98 or 0.01178688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.00753090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,487.06 or 0.99649350 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,174,375 coins and its circulating supply is 44,617,373 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

