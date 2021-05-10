Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSQPF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Cervus Equipment stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

