Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSQPF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Cervus Equipment stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

