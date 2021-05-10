Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CERV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

TSE CERV traded up C$0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$272.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$17.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

