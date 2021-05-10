Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CERV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

TSE CERV traded up C$0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting C$17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$272.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Cervus Equipment has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$17.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.13.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

