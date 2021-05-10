CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.40. 600,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,109. CEVA has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

